Royal Court Chief Reviews Jordan's Efforts In Defending Arab Causes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday stressed that Jordan's support for Arabs and defending their causes extend beyond and spheres, which reflects the "depth" of the humanitarian values that form a cornerstone of Jordanian principles.

During a meeting at the Royal Hashemite Court with a delegation of over 700 young people from Fursan Al Taghyeer (Knights of Change) team, Issawi highlighted Jordan's unwavering stance and King Abdullah's efforts in supporting Palestinians in Gaza and the West amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

Issawi reviewed His Majesty's leadership on political and diplomatic fronts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, out of King Abdullah's belief in the justice of the Palestinian cause.

He reiterated that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

Since the outbreak of the aggression, King Abdullah has been actively engaging in regional and international efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, protect Palestinian civilians, and bolster diplomatic movements aimed at ending the aggression and achieving a comprehensive ceasefire, Issawi added.

He highlighted the importance of the King's diplomatic and political engagements, which included meetings with Arab and international leaders and participations in vital regional and global forums.

These efforts aim to mobilise the international community to protect Palestinian civilians, and ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, he noted.

Issawi referred to Jordan's humanitarian initiatives, carried out under Royal directives, including airdrops of urgent medical aid, deploying a mobile bakery capable of producing 3,500 loaves per hour, launching the Restoring Hope initiative to provide prosthetics for amputees, and dispatching a field hospital specialising in maternity and neonatal care.

He also highlighted the contributions of Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein in supporting His Majesty's humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

Issawi reiterated Jordan's commitment to preserving the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, stressing the importance of protecting and maintaining these sites under the Hashemite custodianship.

Reflecting its solidarity with Arab nations, Issawi referred to Royal directives to extend aid to Syria and Lebanon in light of their current circumstances.

Speakers at the meeting praised King Abdullah's courageous and honourable stances in defending Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian issue, which has always been a priority for the Hashemite leadership.