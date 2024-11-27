Actor Sriya Reddy Celebrates Her Birthday In An Unusual Manner, Embraces Kalaripayattu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, November 28 (IANS) Popular South Indian Sriya Reddy is celebrating her birthday today by embracing the ancient Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu.

The "Salaar" actor has chosen a unique way to mark her special day, reflecting her love for and her cultural roots, instead of opting for a traditional celebration.

Sriya ,it may be recalled ,underwent intensive training in Kalaripayattu for her upcoming OG and developed a deep admiration for the martial art. Inspired by her experience, she decided to take an advanced as a meaningful way to celebrate her birthday.

A source close to the actor said,“Sriya participated in an intensive two-day Kalari workshop, where she learned the intricate movements and philosophies of the martial art. For her, it wasn't just about trying something new-it was a way to challenge herself and connect with her roots.”

Sharing her thoughts on the experience, Sriya said,“I'd like to quote Sadhguru: 'It's not about flexibility and strength but gaining mastery over mind and body.' For me, Kalari has been exactly that-mental clarity and understanding how to use the body as a weapon. It's one of the best decisions of my life to learn Kalaripayattu.”

She added with enthusiasm,“Watch out for my next movie!” Known for her fearless on-screen roles and passion for exploring new experiences, Sriya's decision to celebrate her birthday with Kalari highlights her commitment to personal growth and breaking boundaries. Her unique celebration serves as a reminder that birthdays can also be about self-discovery and embracing the extraordinary. By stepping out of the ordinary, she has inspired many to think differently about how they mark milestones in life.