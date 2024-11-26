Maximising Every Grain: New Holland's Twin Rotor CR Combines Revolutionise Harvesting Efficiency

(MENAFN- 3BL) With the 2024 harvest in full swing across Australia's grain growing regions, CNH brand, New Holland , is helping its customers to make the most of every grain.

New Holland's Twin RotorTM CR combines are renowned for delivering top grain quality with minimal losses, while the brand is committed to maximising uptime with strategically stocked 'critical for function' parts at locations around Australia for distribution to dealers as needed.

Product & Portfolio Manager – Crop Harvesting ANZ, Marc Smith, said from the design of the CR combine itself, through to the brand's parts and service availability, everything is geared around getting more quality grain in the tank.

“If a farmer can't get a crop off before weather, whether it's rain or heat, every day the crop is sitting in the ground and not in storage it is potentially diminishing in quality,” said Marc.

Grain quality is further enhanced by award winning features including the Opti-CleanTM and Opti-FanTM systems, while the award-winning IntelliSenseTM combine automation system, Dynamic Flow ControlTM remotely adjustable rotor vanes, concave reset, the deep cut Dynamic Feed RollTM technology and the all-new patented Opti-SpreadTM Plus super wide spreading residue management system, continue to ensure that the CR range is among the most advanced and productive harvesters in the world.