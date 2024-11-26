MUSE Microscopy, Inc. Is Entering A New Era Of Digital Pathology With The Development Of The Smartpath MUSE Technology (Smartpath) Imager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy, Inc., a innovator in digital pathology announced it's in their final phase. After a strategic by the current leadership team in 2021, MUSE has steadfastly pursued a visionary roadmap that has the potential to reshape the future of digital pathology. Today, that journey reaches an exciting moment with SmartPath MUSE TechnologyTM (SmartPath)-the industry's first tissue-to-digitalTM imager using MUSE (Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation) technology, intended to create a solution that eliminates the need for traditional slide-based histology, a fundamental process that has remained unchanged for over a century.

SmartPath's objective of this advanced imager is to provide new technology that rapidly captures high-resolution ultraviolet images, directly from whole fresh or formalin-fixed (non-FFPE) tissue, and convert these UV images to detailed H&E-like digital images for pathologist's review. Utilization of non-caustic fluorescent dyes on fresh tissue significantly improves RNA retained in the sample for downstream processing. This first of its kind imager implements a simple workflow, with the goal of bringing unprecedented efficiency to aid pathologists in diagnostic pathology labs worldwide. By eliminating cumbersome manual processes, SmartPath has the potential to propel pathology into the digital age and support a wide range of global IVD applications and market segments.

Matthew Nuñez, CEO of MUSE Microscopy, Inc., expressed the company's enthusiasm about this landmark achievement:“We are immensely proud of the advancements we've made with SmartPath-a groundbreaking tissue-to-digital imager that redefines where true digital pathology starts. This moment signifies more than just a new product; it represents the potential for a fundamental transformation for the entire field of pathology, empowering professionals to move past legacy processes that have constrained advancements in workflow and diagnostics for far too long. With SmartPath, we are intent on setting a new standard and opening doors to the next generation of aids in pathology.”

Transforming a Long-Standing Pathology Workflow

The SmartPath Imager tackles one of pathology's most persistent challenges: the dependence on traditional glass slide histology. By leveraging rapid tissue-to-digital imaging technology, SmartPath seeks to transform pathology, from analog slide-based processes to a seamless and effective workflow that provides high-resolution digital tissue images to pathologists, without destructive direct-to-digital sample preparation.

The statements made regarding the SmartPath Imager have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The SmartPath System is currently intended for research use only. This medical device has not yet been evaluated or cleared by the FDA. Its safety and effectiveness have not been established nor confirmed by FDA-approved research. SmartPath is not currently available for sale in the United States as a diagnostic aid or medical device for human pathology. This material is provided solely for informational purposes and does not substitute for professional medical advice. It also does not constitute an offer to promote the device for any medical use.

About MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

MUSE Microscopy, Inc. is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We are developing a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, cytology, and research applications. SmartPath MUSE TechnologyTM (SmartPath), is intended to be a slide-free tissue-to-digital imaging platform that aims to revolutionize digital pathology by eliminating the need for traditional slide-based histology. Our goal is to offer a first-to-market, non-destructive tissue imaging solution.

To learn more, you can visit their website at or find them on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Limits on Accuracy

This press release is intended to provide information about MUSE Microscopy, Inc.'s research and potential product. Information is believed to be accurate at the time it is created. However, like any printed material, information may become outdated over time. Information may contain technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Information may be changed or updated without notice. There may also be improvements or changes in the products and services described in this press release at any time without notice. It is important that you rely on the advice of an appropriate professional. Nothing contained in any presentation is to be construed as medical, legal, investment, financial, or other advice. This information is not intended to be a substitute for such advice. MUSE Microscopy, Inc. does not endorse any specific techniques or methods of treatment. Individuals are advised to consult their health care professionals for full information about the potential adverse reactions from use of the medical technologies discussed in this press release. We will use reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information on the website, but MUSE Microscopy, Inc. makes no warranties or representations as to its accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our future expectations, plans prospects, and assumptions regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“termed,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

Matthew Nuñez

Tel: 949.813.6121

...

Source: MUSE Microscopy, Inc.