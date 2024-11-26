Celebrating BC Bird Trail's 5Th Year With New Outposts, Trails, And Family Fun

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ucluelet, Okanagan Trail join growing list of destinations in BC Bird Trail network.

- Lindsay LeathemRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BC Bird Trail is entering its fifth year with exciting new offerings for nature enthusiasts, families, and bird lovers alike. Since its inception, the BC Bird Trail has brought communities together, offering immersive birding experiences across the stunning landscapes in British Columbia. This year, the celebration continues with the launch of a new outpost, a new trail, and family-friendly scavenger hunts, as well as a revamped mobile app with enhanced functionality for a more engaging user experience.Launching this week, the new Ucluelet Outpost brings another vibrant destination to the BC Bird Trail's collection. Situated along the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, Ucluelet offers a spectacular birding experience, known for its coastal ecosystems and diverse bird species. Visitors will find opportunities to explore tidal pools, rainforests, and wildlife reserves, all while connecting with the region's rich birdlife.The new Okanagan Trail, now live, features an itinerary that spans several communities in the British Columbia interior, offering a dynamic birding adventure through a landscape of vineyards, orchards, and rolling hills. This trail not only highlights the Okanagan's bird diversity but also provides a fantastic route for road trips, allowing birders to enjoy the region's culture, food, and hospitality.In addition to the new outpost and trail, the BC Bird Trail is proud to introduce an engaging Scavenger Hunt in Squamish, available via the BC Bird Trail app or as a downloadable PDF. Perfect for participants of all ages, this accessible activity is a wonderful way for families to connect with nature while discovering the stunning bird species and landscapes that make Squamish a birding hotspot. Families can embark on the adventure together, ticking off items from their scavenger list and deepening their appreciation for local wildlife. Similar events are being planned for Surrey and Prince George as well.“As we enter our fifth year, it's exciting to expand our offerings with more ways for British Columbians and visitors alike to explore the incredible birding destinations this province has to offer,” says Ceri Chong, Director of Destination and Industry Development at Tourism Richmond.“Whether you're a seasoned birder or a family looking for an outdoor adventure, there's something new for everyone to discover.”The BC Bird Trail continues to showcase hidden gems across the province, highlighting lesser-known but extraordinary birding destinations that are often within driving distance of major urban centres. These new additions reaffirm the BC Bird Trail's commitment to building local pride, encouraging exploration, and fostering connections between communities and nature.Kelley Glazer, Executive Director for Destination Osoyoos, expressed her excitement about her community's inclusion in the Okanagan Bird Trail.“Destination Osoyoos is thrilled to have our community included in the Okanagan Bird Trail, as it aligns with our commitment to showcasing the natural beauty and diverse wildlife of our region in all four seasons. This collaboration allows us to offer bird enthusiasts and nature lovers a unique, immersive experience while highlighting the Okanagan as a premier bird watching destination. We look forward to welcoming visitors to explore this incredible trail while experiencing all that the region has to offer!”"The diverse landscapes in BC provide a remarkable backdrop for wildlife experiences that resonate with our key markets, and the BC Bird Trail has become an invaluable resource for travellers seeking meaningful connections with nature,” says Lindsay Leathem, Manager, Co-op Marketing Partnerships Program with Destination BC.“These new additions will enhance the Trail's appeal while fostering sustainable tourism that benefits both visitors and residents, and we are proud to support their work through our Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program .”This fifth year is a perfect time to start planning your spring trips along the BC Bird Trail, whether it's exploring the new Ucluelet Outpost, the diverse Okanagan Trail, taking part in the fun and interactive Squamish Scavenger Hunt, or spotting winged wildlife at any of our other destinations. Visit bcbirdtrail and don't forget to download the BC Bird Trail app for in-depth information on all our outposts and trails.About BC Bird TrailLaunched in September 2020, The BC Bird Trail is the leading source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching in the province for novice birders, seasoned veterans and more while promoting personal responsibility, sustainability, and mindfulness. Funding for this program is provided by Destination BC, with support from Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC, Tourism Richmond, and more than a dozen additional tourism partners throughout the province.For more information, visit bcbirdtrail.

Ben Freeland, Media Representative

BC Bird Trail

+1 780-886-3255

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.