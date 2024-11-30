Head Of OP Urged Partners To Strengthen Export Controls And Sanctions Against Russia And Its Allies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Against the backdrop of North Korea's transfer of 100 ballistic missiles to Moscow, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak called on partners to strengthen export controls and sanctions.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The head of the Office of the President said that the KN23 ballistic missiles that Russia receives from the DPRK are one of the main means of terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. These missiles are used by Russian to hit residential buildings, in particular, in January of this year, they struck a high-rise in Kyiv, killing four people.

“There are Western components in these ballistic missiles, and we are constantly telling our partners about this. Now the DPRK has handed over 100 missiles, and will hand over more. Russia is killing Ukrainians with these missiles, while the DPRK is honing their effectiveness for possible use on the Korean Peninsula in the future.

As well as the knowledge gained by the DPRK military at the front,” Yermak emphasized.

According to him, democratic countries should“get involved” because today all conditions are being created for the use of Iranian, Russian and North Korean weapons against the democratic world in the future.

“It is critically necessary to strengthen export controls and sanctions ,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, both Moscow and Pyongyang deny that the DPRK transferred weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. Russia and North Korea signed a mutual defense agreement at a summit in June.

Ukraine's Intelligence Service says that components manufactured in 2023 by companies from China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland were found in a North Korean KN-23/KN-24 ballistic missile .

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a meeting in Pyongyang with Russian Defense Minister Andrii Belousov assured of further support in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: OP