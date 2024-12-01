North Macedonia Detains Man Who Planned To Fight In Ukraine On Side Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) in North Macedonia have detained a suspected of intending to join the Russian and fight in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Associated Press with reference to a statement by the of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia.

It is noted that this is the first time that a Macedonian citizen has been charged with specific charges in such a case.

The man, identified by his initials as J.K., was detained late on Friday evening, November 29. The investigating judge ruled to place him under house arrest for 30 days.

The suspect is accused of“participating in a foreign army, police, paramilitary or parapolice group”. If proven guilty, the man faces at least 3 years in prison.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country informed that the suspect was in contact online with a person who introduced himself as a representative of the Russian army, who was recruiting soldiers for a reward of 3000 euros. In an effort to join a newly formed unit of the Russian army, the man flew to Moscow in October.

A week later, the suspect returned to North Macedonia and was interrogated upon arrival at Skopje airport. He told investigators that he was supposed to“sign a contract to work in the Russian army and arrive at a training camp where he would be prepared to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.”

On Friday evening, the police reported that they had searched the suspect's house and seized documents.

Photo: MFA North Macedonia