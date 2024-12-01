J&K BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti' 'Anti-National' Remark For Comparing Situation In Bangladesh To India

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu and Kashmir, Dec 2 (IANS) Peoples Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has evoked sharp criticism from the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit on Sunday after comparing the situation of Bangladesh -- which is under public scrutiny for alleged on its minorities -- with that of India.

Addressing party workers in Jammu, Mufti said: "Our Hindu brothers are facing oppression in Bangladesh but if we do the same thing with minorities here (in India), then what is the difference? We have such a great country, known worldwide for its secular character."

The remark drew considerable flak with J&K BJP leaders accusing her of making "anti-national" remarks by comparing the situation in Bangladesh to that of India.

Former J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina called Mufti's comments "wrong and condemnable", stating that Bangladesh is notorious for severe human rights violations, including attacks on minorities, harassment of women, and the desecration of statues of its founder.

"The J&K government should take serious note of the anti-national statement of Mehbooba and her conspiracies. Action should be taken against her," he added.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused Mufti of using such statements to revive her party after its poor performance in the recent Assembly elections.

"The PDP is completely finished and Mehbooba is making such statements to provoke Muslims in an attempt to re-establish her party. She is trying to mislead the people by such types of statements, knowing fully that Muslims in the country, especially in J&K are safe," he said, adding that there is no comparison between the situation in Bangladesh and India.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the November 24 Sambhal incident unfortunate and compared the situation of minorities in India to that in Bangladesh.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir expressed concern over the recent claims on mosques and shrines.

"...Today, I am afraid that the situation we saw in 1947 is being recreated. When the youth talk about jobs, they don't get them. We don't have good hospitals or education... They are not improving the condition of roads but are trying to demolish mosques in search of temples. The Sambhal incident is very unfortunate. Some people were working in shops and were shot," Mufti told reporters in Jammu.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Mufti said, "Ajmer Sharif Dargah, where people from all religions offer prayers, is the biggest example of brotherhood. Now they are trying to dig into it to search for a temple."

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The international community has expressed concern over the situation, and India's Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

Regarding the Sambhal incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mob clashed with the police during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque under court orders. Four people were killed, and dozens, including policemen and officials, were injured in the violence that ensued hours after the survey.