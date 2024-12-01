Demining Coalition For Ukraine Agrees On Nine-Year Roadmap For Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Participants in the ninth meeting of the Demining Coalition, co-chaired by Lithuania and Iceland, discussed Ukraine's needs for equipment and weapons, and also agreed on the Roadmap for Assistance for 2025-2034.

This was reported by the of Defens , Ukrinform saw.

The event brought together representatives of 14 countries, as well as officials from the Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) and the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine (SAG-U).

Ukraine was represented by the Head of the Main Department for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Commander of the Support Forces Major General Dmytro Hereha, and Deputy Head of the State Special Transport Service Administration, Colonel Maksym Komisarov.

Over 60 humanitarianoperators certified in Ukraine

Colonel Berehulia noted that mine contamination in Ukraine poses one of the greatest threats to the population.

"Decisive action and additional efforts are needed to clear territories, protect people, and ensure post-conflict stability," he stressed, calling on countries that are not yet members of the effort to join the Demining Coalition.

Berehulya informed participants about the current and prospective status of procurement efforts. The meeting also discussed clarifying the proposals of coalition members regarding contributions to the training and equipping of demining units, discussing the list of critical needs for equipment and materiel.

MoD sappers demine over 20K ha of contaminated land in October

General Hereha stressed the importance of international assistance, which strengthens the capabilities of the Armed Forces to effectively run combat missions and repel Russian aggression.

Representatives from Lithuania and Iceland reiterated continued support for Ukraine and further coordination of partners' efforts within the Coalition.

MoD to engage veterans incampaign

In 2024, within the framework of the Coalition, Ukraine's Army engineering units received from partners 40 M113 armored personnel carriers, over 200 anti-drone systems, 118 SUVs, and 240 mine detectors to perform combat demining tasks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine received 230 modern vehicles and 240 mine detectors from Lithuania within the framework of the Demining Coalition.

Photo: CAF with Ukraine