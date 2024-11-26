READ Academy Receives WASC Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

READ Academy logo showcasing the mission of advancing education for students with dyslexia in Sacramento.

READ Academy proudly announces its accreditation by WASC, reflecting excellence in education and a commitment to student success.

Sacramento's leading school for students with dyslexia reaches milestone with prestigious Western Association of and Colleges accreditation.

- Leah Skinner, M.Ed., Dyslexia Specialist and Administrator

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- READ Academy, Sacramento County's leading school for students with dyslexia and specialized learning needs, proudly announces its accreditation status granted by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). This prestigious milestone was achieved after the school completed an extensive self-study report and hosted an initial visit by a team of experienced educators to evaluate its program against WASC's rigorous criteria for student learning and well-being.

The visiting committee's report highlighted READ Academy's exceptional commitment to individualized education and its innovative approaches to supporting students with dyslexia. The review also identified areas for growth, paving the way for the school's ongoing dedication to continuous improvement.

Leah Skinner, M.Ed., Dyslexia Specialist and Administrator at READ Academy , expressed her enthusiasm:

"This accreditation affirms our mission to provide an inclusive, high-quality educational environment where students thrive academically and emotionally. It's a testament to the hard work of our staff, students, and families."

The visiting committee noted READ Academy's dedication to its students, highlighting the school's nurturing environment and its strategic use of evidence-based methodologies to meet the needs of diverse learners. They were particularly impressed by the passion of the educators and the supportive community spirit that permeates every aspect of the school.

WASC accreditation underscores the integrity of READ Academy's programs and validates its commitment to student success. It assures families that the school's educational goals align with best practices and that its programs are consistently refined for optimal impact.

As part of the WASC accreditation cycle, READ Academy will continue its self-study process every five to six years, hosting follow-up visits and engaging stakeholders to implement and monitor its schoolwide action plan.

About WASC:

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), is a globally recognized accrediting body and one of six regional accrediting agencies in the United States. Working closely with the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. Department of State, WASC supports schools worldwide, particularly in California, Hawaii, Guam, and regions across Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. To learn more, please visit .



Leah Skinner, M.Ed

READ Academy

+1 (916) 258-2080

email us here

READ Academy: Advancing Education for Dyslexic Students with WASC Accreditation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.