Sybiha Discussed Security Of Ukraine And Europe With Borrell, Barrot In Rome

On the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in Rome, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha discussed European security and support for Ukraine with EU High Representative Josep Borrell and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Sybiha reported this on the social X, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that he thanked Josep Borrell for his exceptional personal commitment to the unity and strength of the EU in supporting Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.

“We discussed ways to increase the cost of war for the aggressor,” Sybiha said.

He also said that he had held substantive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot on strengthening Ukraine, ensuring long-term security in Europe, and countering threats from Russia.

“We are grateful to France for defense assistance, the decision in favor of using long-range capabilities, as well as the expected transfer of Mirage 2000 aircraft,” Sybiha wrote.

Sybiha is on a visit to Italy to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven.

