The 'Mil Polleras' (Thousand Skirts) Parade Generated $41.5 Million In Las Tablas

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Thousand Skirts Parade (Mil Polleras), held Saturday, January 11 in the city of Las Tablas, province of Los Santos, generated an economic bonanza of $41,540,525.00 million dollars. More than 120 delegations participated in the parade, totaling around 15,000 women dressed in polka clothes who paraded through the main streets of the city, displaying the diversity and beauty of the Panamanian pollera. The event started at the Las Tablas Governor's Office and followed a route that included the main street, Punta Fogón, Dr. Belisario Porras Avenue and ended at Plaza Praga. The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) estimated that more than 276,938 people attended, generating a significant economic impact for the region. Hotel occupancy was at 100% in the Azuero region and 80% in the areas between Aguadulce and Santiago. There was also a boost in gastronomy, crafts and other sectors linked to tourism and culture.

Since Wednesday, January 8, various cultural activities have been held, including craft fairs, mud gatherings, artistic presentations and tributes, with the aim of extending the celebration and promoting tourism in the region.

New for this year 2025 was the creation of the“Vereda Mil Polleras, Artesanías, Gastronomía y Emprendimientos”, a space dedicated to artisans and entrepreneurs, where they exhibited their products and offered a variety of typical dishes, generating profits close to $165,380 dollars.

Tribute was also paid to

prominent figures of national folklore

, including Belén Combe, a renowned artisan with more than 60 years of experience in making skirts, and emblematic musicians such as Ulpiano Vergara, Evelio“Bellin” Ramírez and José“Chichi” Barrios, who have contributed significantly to traditional Panamanian music.

Local authorities and security forces implemented a comprehensive plan that guaranteed the development of the parade with more than 500 National Police officers deployed in the province and along the parade route.