Trial Of Individuals Accused Of Committing Numerous Crimes As Result Of Armenia's Military Aggression Begins
Date
1/17/2025 3:20:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 17, an open trial began on the criminal case of
crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging an
aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement of the population,
persecution, torture, military robbery and other illegal acts
committed against Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people by the
Armenian state and its armed forces, including the so-called
"Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" established by Armenia in the occupied
territories of Azerbaijan, and its illegal armed formations.
According to Azernews , this process will
primarily serve to establish Armenia's state responsibility and
other illegal actions as an occupying and aggressive country
through judicial means.
At the preparatory hearing held at the Baku Military Court
located in the Baku Court Complex, chaired by judges Zeynal Agayev
and composed of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge
Gunel Samadova), the accused were provided with Armenian
interpreters, as well as defense lawyers.
