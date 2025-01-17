Reddio Launches Public Testnet: A New Era Of Parallel EVM Powering Autonomous AI

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Singapore, Singapore, January 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Reddio is excited to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Testnet, marking a significant milestone as a front-runner in launching Parallel EVM public Testnets . Powered by GPU-accelerated parallel EVM and designed to enable AI capabilities, Reddio's innovative architecture redefines the power of high-performance blockchain infrastructure, unlocking groundbreaking possibilities at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

Technical Innovations and Performance Milestones

Backed by a lead investment from Paradigm , Reddio is redefining the blockchain landscape as the most performant parallel zkEVM Layer 2 . By leveraging GPU acceleration and zero-knowledge technology, it delivers unmatched computational scalability while preserving Ethereum-level security. Achieving a 12,000 tps performance boost over traditional EVM Layer 2s , Reddio leads the industry in scaling solutions and creates an ideal infrastructure for native AI operations at scale .

This Testnet launch cements Reddio's position as the first Parallel EVM to go public , showcasing its commitment to innovation and ecosystem growth.

Key Innovations at a Glance



The Fastest zkEVM : A parallel zkEVM Layer 2 settled on Ethereum, powered by a CUDA-based implementation of the EVM bytecode executor-recognized and supported by a grant from the Ethereum Foundation.

AI-Ready Infrastructure : Reddio's GPU-accelerated architecture enables native on-chain AI inferencing, unlocking the potential for autonomous AI systems.

Modular Sequencer SDKs : Customizable and decentralized SDKs allow developers to launch OP/ZK Appchains with ease, fostering scalability across L2 and L3 ecosystems. Cost-Effective Transactions : Low gas fees ensure seamless scalability, even under heavy network loads, creating a user-friendly environment for developers and end-users alike.



AI-Driven Decentralized Applications (dApps) : The Testnet supports innovative ecosystems for AI agents and multi-agent systems, powering automated financial transactions and collaborative networks.

On-Chain AI Inference : GPU-accelerated parallel EVM technology allows advanced AI models to function natively on-chain, pushing the boundaries of decentralized innovation.

Next-Generation DeFi : With fully on-chain order books and high-frequency trade analytics, Reddio boosts liquidity and transaction efficiency for traders and DeFi platforms. On-Chain Gaming : Game logic and AI-driven opponents deployed entirely on-chain provide immersive, trustless gaming experiences, enhancing transparency and engagement.

Open for Developer Participation

The Reddio Testnet is now live and open for developers, innovators, and blockchain enthusiasts. It's your opportunity to explore the synergy of high-performance blockchain infrastructure and autonomous AI capabilities.

Developers and innovators are invited to explore the Reddio Testnet, contributing to the advancement of decentralized computing through experimentation and collaboration

About Reddio

Reddio is a blockchain infrastructure company focused on high-performance scaling solutions through GPU-accelerated parallel zkEVM technology. By combining zero-knowledge proofs with GPU optimization, Reddio aims to deliver secure, scalable, and AI-ready infrastructure for decentralized applications. Backed by Paradigm, Reddio continues to drive innovation at the intersection of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

