Chainaware.Ai Receives A $250,000 Grant From Google

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Zurich, Switzerland, January 17th, 2025, Chainwire

ChainAware.ai , the leading Web3 AI Agents provider, has been accepted into the Cloud Web3 Startup Program. After diligent inspection by Google's internal team, it was selected as one of the elite few to receive a $250,000 operational grant. This selection highlights recognition for the innovative Web3 Marketing Agents.

The Google Cloud Web3 Program

In April 2023, Google announced a partnership with leading blockchain projects such as Solana, Polygon, Aptos, Near, Hedera, Celo, and more to initiate a $6 million grant program aimed at supporting only the most promising and emerging startups in the Web3 realm. The program is intended to offer operational infrastructure, including node services, computational resources, storage, organizers, and various essential tools, enabling teams to concentrate on product delivery instead of administrative tasks.

Web3 Marketing Agents analyze user behavior informed by their blockchain activity. This analysis connects to a targeting system, enabling Web3 Dapps to deliver personalized messages to users, boosting conversion and retention rates.

Web3 Transaction Monitoring Agents assess which users might be susceptible to scams or fraud. Compliance with Virtual Asset Service Provider regulations mandates Crypto Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures and transaction monitoring from any VASP. ChainAware.ai bridges the gap using predictive AI technologies.

Web3 Credit Scoring Agents evaluate users' credit scores based on their on-chain activities. Credit scoring remains an emerging concept in Web3 ecosystems, where most borrowing frameworks currently rely on over-collateralization. As the ecosystem evolves, credit scores are expected to play a growing role in lending systems and financial assessments.

The Web3 User Analytics tool is freely available for businesses. It allows any Web3 enterprise to understand its users' intentions and devise effective marketing strategies.

Calculating predictions related to fraud and credit scores demands significant computing resources. To meet this need, ChainAware.ai has partnered with the Google Cloud Web3 Program.

About ChainAware.ai

Social Media:



Web:

Twitter:

Telegram: Linked In: