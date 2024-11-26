Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel Named World's Leading Business & Conference Hotel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Hotel, an iconic destination in the heart of Doha, has announced its latest honour as the World's Leading Business & Hotel 2024.

This prestigious award, presented at the globally recognized World Awards, reaffirms the hotel's standing as a leading hub for business and conference worldwide, along with being a prominent destination for leisure travelers seeking luxury and relaxation.

Renowned for its distinctive architecture and legendary hospitality, Sheraton Grand Doha offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and functionality. With 25 versatile event venues, including one of the largest ballrooms in Doha, the hotel is a premier destination for global conferences, business meetings, and social gatherings. Beyond its exceptional event facilities, the hotel also caters to leisure travelers with its luxurious accommodations, private beach, outdoor pool, and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, offering a perfect retreat for relaxation and indulgence.

Strategically located in Doha's vibrant West Bay area, the hotel is just minutes away from key business centers, government offices, and major attractions, making it the top choice for business travelers.

Additionally, its luxurious accommodations, private beach, and world-class dining options make it a premier destination for leisure guests seeking relaxation and indulgence.

“We are honoured to be recognized as the World's Leading Business & Conference Hotel 2024. This prestigious award reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences and reinforce our position as a leader in the global hospitality industry,” said Peter Katusak-Huzsvar, General Manager at Sheraton Grand Doha.