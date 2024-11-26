Ayushmann And PV Sindhu Support PM Modi’S Viksit Bharat Initiative For Nation Building

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) In the latest episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Narendra Modi announced the National Youth Festival 2025, featuring the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on January 11 and 12, 2025. Ayushmann Khurrana and ace badminton player PV Sindhu have joined forces to encourage Indians, especially the youth, to play an active role in nation-building to help strengthen the country.

Both celebs took to their social platforms to rally young people, urging them to get involved and contribute to India's growth and progress.

Sharing Modi's video, Ayushmann wrote on his X handle,“Quiz Khelo, PM Saab se milo and share your ideas of a strong Bharat at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz from November 25 on the My Bharat Platform and start your journey to be selected for the Viksit Bharat Dialogue #ViksitBharatYoungLeadersDialogue @narendramodi @PMOIndia @mandaviya_in @IndiaSports.”

PV Sindhu also took to her X handle to urge Indians to actively participate in nation-building. Giving details about the same, she wrote,“To give an effective platform to the leadership talent of the youth, in today's episode of Mann Ki Baat, Hon'ble Prime Minister has announced the National Youth Festival 2025- The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on 11th and 12th January, 2025.”

The badminton player added,“To be a part of this historic dialogue, youth aged between 15-29 need to take part in the Viksit Bharat Challenge. The first round of the Challenge opens tomorrow and last date to take the quiz is 5th December. On this Independence Day, Hon'ble PM announced the induction of 1 Lakh new youth in politics, devoid of any family background in politics. To facilitate the same the National Youth Festival, 2025 is being reimagined as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Selected teams will be given an opportunity like never before to present their vision for Viksit Bharat before PM Modi in Delhi.”

The first round of the challenge will open today, and the last date to take the quiz is December 5.

