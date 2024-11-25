Astroai's TC3 Tire Inflator Debuts On Kickstarter After Months Of R&D

The TC3 Tire Inflator is an "All-Round Inflation Pro" that will impress offroading fanatics and daily commuters alike with its enhanced features.

the automotive industry, AstroAI has consistently focused on the needs of adventurers, expanding its tire inflator range to cater to everything from daily trips to off-road adventures. Creating the AstroAI TC3 tire inflator was about more than just building a portable tire inflator. It was about solving real challenges faced by drivers and adventurers alike, and that's where TurboRiseTM technology comes in.

Kickstarter Launch

AstroAI is celebrating the launch with a limited - time "Super Early Bird " sale, offering 53% off for the first 180 TC3 purchases. It will be available for purchase through the Kickstarter page from November 25th to Christmas Day.

Ivy Ming, the product manager of the TC3, focused on developing a solution that could handle heavy-duty tires quickly and efficiently. "When we first set out to design the TC3, we found that traditional lithium-ion tire inflators often felt short in speed and capability, especially when handling larger tires. It slowed down the inflation process", said Ming. To ensure the TC3 outperformed the market average, the team optimized 4 key performance features.

6 Versatile Inflation Modes

The TC3 is an "All-Round Inflation Pro" capable of flawlessly handling inflation in any scenario. With 6 available inflation modes, users can apply this versatile gadget on everything from car and bike tires to RVs and pickup trucks. Campers will also make great use of the TC3 by using any of the included inflation nozzles to fill up air mattresses, tents, swimming rings, sports balls, and more. Adventurers will find endless use for this incredibly convenient tire inflator.

The Groundbreaking TurboRiseTM Technology

With the integration of AstroAI's advanced TurboRiseTM Technology, the TC3's motor performance sustains the demands of heavy-duty and everyday inflation alike. Highly-developed manufacturing techniques and premium materials create cylinders and motors that fill up SUV tires in minutes. Engineers also increased the cylinder diameter, boosting motor speed by 20% and significantly increasing reliability. With the TC3's automatic shutoff, there's no need to worry about overinflation; it automatically shuts off once it reaches the preset air pressure.

Powerful Detachable Battery

A 20V, 4000mAh lithium-ion battery also backs this tire inflator's increased runtime. When fully charged, drivers can inflate up to 7 tires from 30PSI to 45PSI. The detachable battery is also removable and provides emergency charging for other electronics. With a powerful 45W USB-C port, the battery is capable of quickly recharging phones, tablets, and other devices. The PD 45W USB-C port supports both charging and discharging, letting drivers recharge the battery quickly- making it perfect for on-the-go use.



70 m2 Extended Flashlight Range

The TC3's upgraded 600-lumen flashlight is bigger, brighter, and a better performer. Illuminating up to 70 square meters and outshining the competition, the TC3 features three modes- High (600LM), Medium

(480LM), and SOS. With this combination of portability, power,

and ease of use, the TC3's flashlight is perfect for nighttime emergencies, campsite navigation, and more.

About AstroAI

AstroAI was founded in 2016 with a vision to provide a first-rate customer experience through high-quality products and excellent service. AstroAI has become a top brand in automotive tools and accessories, receiving awards and recognition for the tire inflator, jump starter, tire inflator gauge, and more. For more information, please visit the AstroAI website .

