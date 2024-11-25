Drones Attack Typhoon Defense Plant, Oil Depot In Kaluga Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, on November 25, drones attacked Kaluga (Russia), and a fire broke out at one of the refineries as a result of the falling debris.

This is reported by the ASTRA telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

According to the resource, Z-channels and local claim that an oil depot and the Kaluga Typhoon Instrumentation were attacked.

Officially, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, only said that three UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on the outskirts of Kaluga.“A fire broke out at the site where the UAV wreckage fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the task force are working at the site,” he wrote at 2 a.m.

In general, according to the media outlet, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense system destroyed and intercepted“23 Ukrainian drones over the regions of Russia overnight.”

Later, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed in his telegram channel that the Typhoon plant, which is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, was attacked in Kaluga. He said that the plant develops and manufactures electronic equipment (communication systems, electronic intelligence and radar equipment), optoelectronic systems (manufacturing components for surveillance and guidance systems installed on military equipment), components for missile and aviation systems (parts for air defense systems, aircraft and missile systems).

In addition, he said, the plant is modernizing military equipment.

“Typhoon also maintains and improves equipment in service with the Russian military. The plant [also] produces electronic modules and specialized equipment necessary for the integration of various military systems,” Kovalenko said.

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out in Saratov (Russia) near a local oil refinery.

Photo from open sources