Commercial Bank, Qatar Post Partner To Issue First Special Edition Post Stamps

Doha: To mark its golden 50th anniversary, Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative solutions in the country, has collaborated with Qatar Post to issue the first special edition post stamps.

In a press yesterday at the Commercial Plaza, officials noted that this initiative indicated the bank's commitment to Qatar's growth, commemorating its semicentennial innovation, dedication, and service excellence.

The Board Member of Commercial Bank, Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Attiyah, and Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post, Faleh bin Mohammed Al Naemi, took part in the media briefing expressing the instrumental role of this partnership in the financial industry catering to client convenience and community advancement, and continues to shape the banking landscape across the country.

Since its inception, the bank continues to envision financial experience poised not only to prosper but to revolutionise the landscape of financial services.

However, Commercial Bank's catalysing vision has made an impact and gradually become a pioneer in the financial sector, introducing many first-of-its-kind services that have contributed to Qatar's economic success story.

Over the years, Qatar witnessed the bank's growth through numerous initiatives that were launched. 20 years after its establishment, Commercial Bank introduced its first ATM in 1994 followed by the first ladies-only branch in Qatar, the first ladies' branch manager, the first visa card, and various other significant achievements.

In a statement to the media, Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Attiyah said“Brand presence has consistently been a fundamental priority for Commercial Bank. Over the years, our brand has gained increasing prominence across Qatar and the region, reflecting our dedication to advancing Qatar's economic leadership and fostering impactful progress. We are honored to be the first bank to collaborate with Qatar Post in issuing exclusive post stamps to commemorate this significant milestone. The celebration of Commercial Bank's golden anniversary marks this moment in our history, illustrating the progression from our modest beginnings to becoming a leading force in innovation and excellence. Through our contributions to Qatar's remarkable economic development, we have kept the nation's legacy of perseverance, progress, and agility, which continue to define our aspirations for the future.”

On the other hand, Faleh bin Mohammed Al Naemi stated:“We are pleased to collaborate with Commercial Bank in launching the first special edition post stamp to commemorate the Bank's 50th anniversary.

This initiative marks an important milestone in our partnership with the banking sector, as it represents the first time that joint post stamps have been created with this vital sector."

“Furthermore, it reflects the strengthening of the partnership and the remarkable achievements between Qatar Post and Commercial Bank, particularly in the area of digitising payments for mailbox subscription fees. This new service enables Commercial Bank customers to renew their mailbox subscriptions easily online, providing them with a seamless and user-friendly digital experience.”

He further added“Qatar Post continues to serve as a leading provider of postal services and a key player in logistics. Additionally, we are proud of our active role in supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by offering innovative and reliable solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses, as well as facilitating money transfer operations.”

The bank executives noted that this vital“new chapter” is a key enabler for its growth in the new banking era, augmenting its cutting-edge technology with state-of-the-art financial services, and meeting customer expectations.