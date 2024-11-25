Explosion Occurs In Odesa
11/25/2024 5:10:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion occurred in Odesa on the morning of November 25.
This was reported by Ukrinform.
Before the explosion, air defense was operating in the city.
The air force reported a missile in the direction of Odesa.
As Ukrinform reported, a man who was seriously injured in a missile attack on Odesa on November 18 died in an Odesa hospita l.
