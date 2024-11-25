OIC Commemorates Int'l Day For Elimination Violence Against Women

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) marked on Monday the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

On this occasion, Hissein Brahim Taha -- OIC Secretary General -- reiterated in a statement the OIC's commitment to addressing violence against women and empowering them across OIC Member States.

The OIC Chief added, "The plight of these women underscores the need for urgent local and global action to end gender-based violence."

Secretary General Taha renewed, "The OIC's strongest condemnation of the ongoing gender-based violence practiced on women around the world, and he called for concerted joint international efforts to halt these violations and practices against women."

In his address, Taha stated, "On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we stand united in our resolve to build a world where women and girls can live free from violence."

"This year's theme, is 'Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls! #No Excuse,' reminds us of our duty to take proactive, preventative steps to end violence at its root. Let us work collectively to make justice, equality, and women's empowerment everyday realities." (end)

