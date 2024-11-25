China Issues Yellow Alert For Snowstorms, Cold Wave

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for snowstorms on Monday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeast.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, snowstorms will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, the National Meteorological Center said.

Parts of Liaoning will see 20-25 millimeters of snow during the period.

The center also renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave on Monday, as most parts of central and northern China will see temperatures plunge by 6-10 degrees Celsius over the next four days, according to (Xinhua) news agency.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

