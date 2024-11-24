Iranian lawmaker declares that Iran is on verge of developing nuclear weapons

(MENAFN) An Iranian lawmaker declared on Saturday that Iran is on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, urging Europe and the West to accept the reality of a "nuclear Iran." In an interview with state television, MP Abolfazl highlighted that Iran now possesses complete nuclear technology, capable of producing nuclear materials at every stage.

He stressed the importance of nuclear capability for Iran, suggesting that its cooperation could play a significant role in the enforcement of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), if the West were willing to recognize it. These comments come as international concerns grow over Iran's expanding nuclear program.

On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) condemned Iran's advancing nuclear activities, demanding Tehran's immediate cooperation and a detailed report on its nuclear operations. In response, Behrouz Kamalvandi, Vice President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, confirmed that the country is increasing its uranium enrichment to 60% purity using newly developed centrifuges. This marks the second resolution issued by the IAEA against Iran in six months. Kamalvandi also confirmed that Iran had been directed to accelerate its enrichment efforts, activating thousands of additional centrifuges.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919851