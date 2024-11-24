PM Modi To Throw Open Global Cooperative Conference On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate ICA Global Cooperative 2024 and launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025, to be attended by representatives of over 100 countries, on Monday (November 25) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

ICA Global Cooperative Conference and ICA General Assembly is being organised in India for the first time in the 130-year history of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the premier body for the Global Cooperative movement.

The Global Conference, hosted by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in collaboration with ICA and the Government of India, and Indian Cooperatives AMUL and KRIBHCO will be held from November 25-30.

The theme of the conference, "Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All", aligns with the Central government's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation). The event will feature discussions, panel sessions, and workshops, addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives worldwide in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas such as poverty alleviation, gender equality, and sustainable economic growth.

The Prime Minister will launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which will focus on the theme, "Cooperatives Build a Better World", underscoring the transformative role cooperatives play in promoting social inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainable development.

The UN SDGs (sustainable development goals) recognise cooperatives as crucial drivers of sustainable development, particularly in reducing inequality, promoting decent work, and alleviating poverty. The year 2025 will be a global initiative aimed at showcasing the power of cooperative enterprises in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp, symbolising India's commitment to the cooperative movement. The stamp showcases a lotus, symbolising peace, strength, resilience, and growth, reflecting the cooperative values of sustainability and community development.

The five petals of the lotus represent the five elements of nature (Panchatatva), highlighting cooperatives' commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability. The design also incorporates sectors like agriculture, dairy, fisheries, consumer cooperatives, and housing, with a drone symbolising the role of modern technology in agriculture.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Manoa Kamikamica, and around 3,000 delegates from over 100 countries will also participate in the event.