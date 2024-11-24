BGT 2024-25: Take Great Pride In Performing For My Country, Says Virat Kohli

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 24 (IANS) After smashing his 30th Test hundred in the ongoing first Border-Gavaskar Trophy game against Australia at Perth Stadium, talismanic batter Virat Kohli reflected on it, saying he takes great pride in making runs for the country.

On Day Three of the match, Kohli's unbeaten century came off 143 balls and was laced with eight fours and two sixes. The right-handed batter feasted on a tired Australian line-up to bring up his seventh Test hundred on Australian soil and draw level with Walter Hammond in this list.

Speaking to broadcasters Fox Sports after walking off the field post getting his first Test hundred of 2024, as India declared their second innings at 487/6 and set Australia a target of 534, Kohli's first words of gratitude were for his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who was in the stadium to see him get a brilliant century.

"Anushka has been there by my side through thick and thin so she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I'm in the room, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well or you make a few mistakes when you are getting yourself in.”

“So I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I'm not a guy who wants to hang around just for the sake of it. Take great pride in performing for my country, just feels amazing and the fact she's here makes it even more special," said Kohli, whose previous century at Perth Stadium came in 2018.

Kohli has also surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had six centuries, to become the Indian batter with the most Test centuries in Australia. He has also set a new record for the most hundreds against Australia in Australia across formats, with 10 centuries to his name.