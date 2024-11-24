Last Dutch F-16s gets transferred for Ukrainian pilot training

(MENAFN) The Dutch military has completed the delivery of the last two F-16 fighter jets out of 18 planned to train Ukrainian pilots, with the jets arriving at an airbase in Romania, the Dutch of Defense announced on Wednesday. The final handover took place at the 86th Air Base, where Ukrainian pilots are being trained by Western instructors on how to operate the US-made fighter jets.

The Netherlands is part of the F-16 coalition, which agreed to supply NATO-standard jets to Ukraine as part of its ongoing conflict with Russia. These are from the Dutch air force’s retiring fleet, now repurposed for training Ukrainian pilots. In addition to these training jets, the Netherlands has committed to sending 24 F-16s for combat, with deliveries expected to continue in the coming months, with the first ones reportedly arriving in October.

The impact of the F-16s delivered earlier this year to Ukraine remains unclear, as one was lost in a combat mission due to pilot error. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan suggested that the provision of advanced weaponry, including tanks, F-16s, HIMARS, and Patriots, has not significantly shifted the balance on the battlefield. He emphasized that Ukraine’s current need lies in bolstering its troop numbers, not just relying on advanced weaponry. Meanwhile, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway have also pledged to supply F-16s to Ukraine, though Moscow maintains that Western arms will not change the outcome of the war.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919973