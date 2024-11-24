Former opposition president demands that UK Premier must clarify if nation is at war with Russia

(MENAFN) Former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on UK Prime Keir Starmer to clarify whether Britain is effectively at war with Russia, following reports that Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in strikes on Russian territory. outlets, including Bloomberg, the BBC, and The Guardian, reported that Ukraine launched an attack in Russia’s Kursk Region using these missiles, although no official confirmation has come from the of Ukraine, the UK, or Russia. In a post on X, Corbyn demanded that Starmer explain the implications of these actions, including the risk to the British public and why such an operation was undertaken without parliamentary approval.

This reported missile strike came one day after Ukraine used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to target Russia's Bryansk Region, with approval from President Joe Biden. While Le Figaro claimed that the UK and France had also authorized the use of Storm Shadow missiles, the newspaper later retracted this statement. Corbyn, a lifelong anti-war advocate, emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict, warning that escalating tensions could lead to catastrophic consequences, including nuclear war.

The UK has been a strong supporter of Ukraine’s efforts against Russia, with previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraging Ukraine to continue fighting, even after initial peace talks. Since taking office, Starmer has aligned with the Conservative stance on supporting Ukraine, while Moscow views the conflict as a Western proxy war and has warned that foreign-supplied long-range attacks could bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919968