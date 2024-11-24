Russian MOD reports UK-manufactured long-range missiles get shot down

(MENAFN) The Russian of Defense announced on Thursday that its air defenses had successfully intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles, which were produced in the UK and fired by Ukraine within the past 24 hours. The Russian Ministry did not specify the exact locations where the missiles were intercepted during its briefing. This development follows a report from the BBC earlier this week, which cited defense sources claiming that Ukraine had used Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia’s Kursk Region. The use of these British-supplied weapons has not been officially confirmed by either the Ukrainian or British governments.

This comes amidst reports that outgoing US President Joe Biden has granted permission for Ukraine to use American-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, a move that has raised significant concerns. While neither Washington nor London have formally confirmed that Ukraine was authorized to use these long-range weapons against Russian territory, these reports have further fueled the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian President Zelensky has long been lobbying NATO for permission to conduct long-range strikes on Russian soil, which he believes could help turn the tide in Ukraine's favor.

This escalation prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to issue a warning in September, stating that Ukraine would not be able to launch NATO-provided long-range missiles without support and targeting assistance from the US and other NATO members. He emphasized that any such attack would mean the West and Russia were directly at war, a position that has been reiterated by senior Russian officials.

As part of its updated nuclear doctrine approved earlier this week, Russia has stated that if a foreign nation without weapons of mass destruction attacks Russia, but is backed by a nuclear power, it should be treated as a joint attack. The Russian government has made it clear that any threats to the country’s security would be met with inevitable retaliation, including the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction in defense of its sovereignty.

The increasing use of long-range missile attacks has drawn further reactions from Russia's leadership. Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President and now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, warned that Russia reserves the right to retaliate with weapons of mass destruction, targeting not only Ukraine but also critical NATO facilities anywhere in the world. This rhetoric reflects Russia’s growing concerns over NATO’s involvement in the conflict and the escalation of the war. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the recent missile strikes, particularly the use of the ATACMS missiles on Russia’s Bryansk Region, as a clear indication that the US and its allies are intent on escalating the conflict further, intensifying the already high tensions between Moscow and the West.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919976