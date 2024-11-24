Zelensky realizes Ukraine cannot take back Crimea by force

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that Ukraine does not have the military capacity to reclaim Crimea from Russia through force. In an interview on Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reminded Zelensky that Russian President Vladimir had firmly stated that Crimea would never return to Ukraine, and asked if Zelensky was willing to abandon the goal of regaining the peninsula to bring peace and end the bloodshed. Zelensky responded by stating that Ukraine could not afford to lose tens of thousands of people for the sake of reclaiming Crimea, though he emphasized that the peninsula could be restored through diplomatic means.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not legally recognize any territory occupied by Russia, including Crimea, as part of the Russian Federation. He rejected the idea of ceding any land to Russia in a peace settlement.

When asked about the potential impact of US President-elect Donald Trump cutting military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky expressed concern that without continued support, Ukraine would struggle to survive and prevail in the conflict.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 following a referendum, which was held after a Western-backed coup in Ukraine. Despite this, Zelensky had previously vowed to reclaim Crimea through military means. Recently, however, he has shifted his focus to advocating for a 'peace formula,' demanding Russia withdraw from Crimea and other territories occupied by Russian forces. Moscow has rejected this proposal, with Putin reiterating that Crimea is an integral part of Russia, and its people have the right to self-determination in line with international law.

