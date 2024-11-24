(MENAFN) Robert Redfield, the former director of the US Centers for Control (CDC), has asserted that was artificially created and that the United States played a "substantial" role in initiating the pandemic. In an interview released on November 14, which gained attention this week, Redfield suggested that the virus was intentionally engineered as part of a biodefense program. He argued that while China was at fault for not promptly alerting global authorities, including the CDC, about the virus’s spread, the US had a significant role in funding the research through agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USAID, and the Department of Defense.

Redfield pointed to Dr. Ralph Baric, a leading coronavirus expert from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as a central figure in the research, though he acknowledged lacking proof. He speculated that the virus could have originated from Chapel Hill, a theory he has previously raised about the virus starting from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. Redfield has criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for failing to hold China accountable. While the prevailing theory is that Covid-19 originated from an animal, possibly a bat, at a food market, China continues to deny the lab leak theory, calling it politically motivated.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919974