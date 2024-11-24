Amazon invests USD4 billion in AI firm Anthropic

(MENAFN) Amazon, the renowned American company, announced a significant USD4 billion in the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic on Friday, highlighting a strategic partnership between the two entities. This collaboration aims to deepen the integration of advanced AI technologies and strengthen Amazon’s position in the competitive AI landscape.



As part of the agreement, Anthropic will adopt Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider, leveraging AWS’s specialized Trainium and Inferentia chips to develop and enhance its AI models. This move underscores the growing reliance on cloud-based solutions for advancing AI capabilities. AWS CEO Matt Garman emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, stating, "We’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies."



Anthropic has gained recognition for its Claude family of large language models (LLMs) and AI tools, which directly compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The firm’s focus on cutting-edge AI technology positions it as a key player in the rapidly evolving generative AI market, making this collaboration a strategic win for Amazon in bolstering its AI-related offerings.



This latest USD4 billion investment builds on Amazon’s previous financial commitments to Anthropic, including USD1.25 billion announced in September 2023 and USD2.75 billion in March 2024. With this latest funding, Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic has now reached an impressive USD8 billion, reflecting its strong belief in the potential of AI to drive future growth and innovation.

