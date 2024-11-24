Tens of thousands of properties faces no electricity as harsh weather grips England, Wales

(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of homes over England and Wales on Saturday are facing power outages as harsh weather strikes the continent.



Nearly 4,000 homes have been impacted in the Midlands, south-west England, as well as south Wales, while more 27,000 homes in the North East, Yorkshire, as well as northern Lincolnshire are facing no power, based on British media.



Ross Easton of the Networks Association (ENA), which symbolizes the UK’s electricity network operators, stated that as the outages have been limited so far, the worst of the storm is yet to come.



"For most parts of the country, the severe weather has not yet had a significant impact. However, our members have extra engineers and contact center teams on standby, and control rooms are monitoring the storm closely as it develops," Easton stated.



The UK Met Office and the Environment Agency (EA) have raised several cautions, labelling the event as a "multi-hazard" storm.



Strong rainfall, heavy winds, as well as dangerous coastal situations are projected to deepen over the weekend.



Over 100 flood warnings are in place over the UK, with more than a dozen red warnings issued for the north-west of England. Districts, including the M61 motorway between Manchester and Preston, are expected to be at serious threat of flooding.

MENAFN24112024000045016755ID1108919966