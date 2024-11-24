Turkey’s daily electricity usage decreases 0.89 percent

(MENAFN) Daily power usage in Turkey dropped by 0.89 percent on Friday compared to the prior day, amounting to 945,924 megawatt-hours, based on formal data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Saturday.



Hourly electricity usage peaked at 44,867 megawatt-hours at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), figures from TEIAS revealed.



The nation’s power consumption fell to the leatest level of 31,690 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).



Power production totaled 961,250 megawatt-hours on Friday shaping a drop of 0.89 percent compared to Thursday.



Power production from imported coal plants contributed 24.6 percent of overall generation, while natural gas as well as wind plants constituted 20 percent and 17 percent, respectively.



On Friday, the nation’s power shipments totaled 15,627 megawatt-hours and imports amounted to 278 megawatt-hours.

