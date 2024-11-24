Turkey's Closure Of Straits Prevented Russia From Seizing Odesa, Mykolaiv - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey's closure of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under the Montreux since the onset of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine has played a critical role in preventing the aggressor from using its maritime superiority to capture Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other territories.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"One of the key stages of Ukraine's defense was Turkey's closure of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits. We sank the Moskva, and two more Russian cruisers were stationed in the Mediterranean Sea. I believe Turkey's decision to close the straits prevented Russia from leveraging its maritime superiority to seize Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other territories that, according to Moscow's plans, were to be occupied through operations from the sea," Bodnar said.

The diplomat also emphasized Turkey's role as a vital transport hub for Ukraine.

"Previously, when ships carrying cargo for Ukraine docked at Turkish ports, regulatory barriers often prevented Ukrainian carriers from transporting these goods. Today, a visa-free regime is in place, allowing Ukrainian companies to move critical cargoes from Turkish and other ports through Turkish territory without needing additional licenses or permits," Bodnar said.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 25% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's large ships, including the flagship missile cruiser Moskva.