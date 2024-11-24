Turkish official stresses role of energy in geopolitics, calls for int’l collaboration

(MENAFN) Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun highlighted the critical role of in global geopolitics and emphasized the need for international collaboration to address the mounting challenges in the sector. Speaking at the İstanbul Energy Forum on Friday, Altun pointed out that energy remains a key element in the global competition for power, with control over resources continuing to shape geopolitical struggles.



He reflected on the history of global power dynamics, noting how colonial exploitation of non-Western energy reserves by the West has been central to modern geopolitics. Altun expressed Türkiye's commitment to challenging this legacy, underlining that the country, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is not only advocating for a more just world but is also actively fighting for global justice through its investments in energy.



Focusing on Türkiye's domestic energy strategy, Altun outlined efforts to reduce the nation's dependency on foreign energy supplies, diversify energy sources, and position Türkiye as a regional energy hub. He pointed out that Türkiye has made significant progress in ensuring energy security by maximizing domestic resources, advancing renewable energy projects, and securing safe access to nuclear energy.



Finally, Altun addressed the broader energy challenges facing the world, including the impact of geopolitical crises, regional conflicts, climate change-related disasters, and disruptions in global supply chains. He stressed the importance of global cooperation in overcoming these issues and ensuring a more sustainable and secure energy future.

