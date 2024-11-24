Dibber, Early Years Education Group, launches ‘Dibber 4’ALL’, to enhance Early Childhood Intervention and Inclusion in the UAE

(MENAFN- atccoms) Dubai, UAE – November 21, 2024 – Dibber, the world’s largest Scandinavian education group and a global leader in research-based early childhood pedagogy, has officially launched its program, Dibber 4’ALL, at the Dibber Al Barsha South nursery in Dubai. This program enhances provisions for inclusion and early childhood intervention, furthering Dibber’s mission to provide quality education for all children equally.



The announcement was made during a prestigious ceremony attended by Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and His Excellency Olav Myklebust, Ambassador of Norway to the UAE, among other diplomatic dignitaries. Led by Dibber’s CEO for the MENA region, Nahi Rahal, the event was also attended by members of Dibber’s global leadership and members of the Nordic business councils.



‘Dibber 4’ALL’ seamlessly integrates children of determination into a mainstream learning environment that has been specifically designed to cater to their unique needs. By combining therapeutic support with specialized classes, the program offers every child a holistic and enriching educational experience, starting with small-size classrooms with a high educator-to-student ratio.



This ensures that every child receives personalized attention and guidance from a dedicated team of experienced Engaged EducatorsTM, a Dibber particularity, who are trained in behavioral management and other specialized pedagogical fields and can deliver a child-centered approach that focuses on each child's individual strengths and needs. Moreover, the program ensures the presence of therapists on-site who offer individual and group sessions.



This all-in-one approach provides children of determination up to the age of 6 years old with the comprehensive care, stability, and consistent support they need, helping them thrive in a familiar environment. Partnering closely with local therapists and clinics, the program also creates a nurturing community that reinforces each child’s well-being and growth holistically.



In addition to specialized learning spaces and personalized care, Dibber 4’ALL gives children of determination access to a customized sensory room within the mainstream nursery, providing them with a calming, engaging space to explore and develop their sensory skills and ignite their curiosity. Most importantly, the children have access to mainstream activities and facilities, fostering their social interaction, joyful learning, and inclusion within the broader learning community. They are also encouraged to participate in free play and nature-based activities indoors and outdoors, as a way to promote holistic development in line with the Scandinavian education model.

Commenting the launch of the program in Dubai, Dibber’s CEO for the MENA region, Nahi Rahal stated: “The UAE has always held a special place for Dibber, as it was the first country outside of Europe where we established operations a decade ago. Today, the Dibber 4’ALL program reiterates Dibber’s commitment to creating inclusive educational environments in the UAE to celebrate diversity and empower all children to thrive.”



Rahal added: “Over the years, we have witnessed remarkable growth in the region, driven by an increasing focus on quality education and inclusivity. With the launch of Dibber 4’ALL, we are proud to further this vision by creating a cohesive program that unites special education and therapy with mainstream learning. This initiative ensures that every child, regardless of their abilities, has the tools to grow, succeed and find joy in mastery in an environment built on inclusivity and care. Together, we aim to shape the future of education in the UAE and beyond for all children alike in line with Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy goals.”



As demand for quality, inclusive early childhood education rises, the MENA region offers Dibber a prime opportunity to expand its ambition, which is to reach as many children as possible with high-quality education, and their purpose – that is ‘to develop lifelong learners with a heart for the world’.



Through the launch of the Dibber 4’ALL, which stands as a symbol of Emirati-Norwegian collaboration, Dibber strengthens its commitment to elevate the standard of early education, make inclusive education accessible to all children, and ensure children of all abilities have the right tools and opportunities to grow and discover their intrinsic value.



Furthermore, the program marks a new chapter in Emirati-Norwegian relations, blending Norway’s education expertise with the UAE’s vision for comprehensive child development carried out by forward-looking agencies like the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).



As Dibber continues its expansion across the MENA region, with renewed ambition, the company remains dedicated to fostering partnerships with like-minded organizations and partners that share their vision for empowering every child to succeed.



It is noteworthy that the Dibber Al Barsha South nursery is a state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development center that welcomes children aged 45 days to 6 years. Featuring 13 classrooms, including 2 dedicated to children of determination, an indoor gym, and direct access to shaded outdoor areas, the facility is designed to provide a nurturing and inclusive environment for all children.







