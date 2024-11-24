In Celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day National Bonds Launches ‘Zayed and Rashid’ Sukuk

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2024: National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition ‘Zayed & Rashid’ sukuk. This special initiative invites nationals and residents to celebrate the nation’s pride and legacy by honouring the remarkable contributions of the UAE’s founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

National Bonds has launched a special edition sukuk in celebration of UAE National Day, this release comes in line with the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ campaign, which seeks to honour the legacy of the UAE’s most prominent leaders while fostering a renewed sense of loyalty and belonging to the nation. It also underscores the company’s dedication to promoting a culture of savings, empowering individuals to achieve their future aspirations.

The ‘Zayed and Rashid’ sukuk is available for a limited time, from November 21 to December 4, 2024, with a value of AED 100,000. The first 53 savers will receive a personalized trophy and a digital certificate of ownership as a token of appreciation for their role in commemorating this special occasion. Additionally, all the sukuk holders will be automatically entered into a draw to win a prize of AED 53,000.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “The ‘Zayed and Rashid’ sukuk is a significant addition to our investment portfolio, as it seamlessly blends the principles of saving with the celebration of our national occasions. It honours the enduring legacy of our founding fathers while strengthening the nation’s identity. Inspired by the vision of the UAE leadership, this initiative contributes to the financial empowerment of our customers, offering them the opportunity to acquire a unique sukuk that celebrates our heritage and inspires future generations. We are proud to present this exceptional experience”.

The ‘Zayed and Rashid’ sukuk can be purchased at National Bonds branches across the UAE or by contacting the customer service centre. It is available to all nationals and residents who wish to take advantage of this exclusive and distinctive opportunity.





