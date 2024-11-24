Punjab Achieves Breakthrough With Successful Local Artificial Rain Experiment

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Punjab has successfully conducted an artificial rain experiment using local technology, marking a significant scientific milestone. Following cloud seeding, the Meteorological Department confirmed rainfall in Jhelum, Gujar Khan, Chakwal, and Talagang.

Experts revealed that the cloud seeding initiated at 2 PM resulted in rainfall within hours in Jhelum and Gujar Khan, with potential for rain in Lahore. This innovation is expected to help mitigate smog.

The project, a collaborative effort between SPD, Aviation, PARCO, EPA, and the Punjab government, was lauded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who congratulated the teams for their dedication and ingenuity. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also commended the achievement, highlighting its reliance on 100% local expertise.

However, environmental experts warned of potential risks, including health hazards from chemical-laden rainwater and unnatural pressure on the ecosystem, leading to heat and humidity spikes. Despite concerns, Punjab's initiative is pioneering in combating environmental challenges.