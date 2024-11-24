Government Tightens Security Ahead Of PTI's Planned Protest On November 24

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The of Interior has decided to take stringent measures to address Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest on November 24, warning that individuals involved in any unrest will face consequences. Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full preparedness, with an emphasis on protecting critical and public buildings.

Security Measures Intensified

The Ministry has directed security forces to deploy heavy contingents around sensitive locations and enhance surveillance. In addition, discussions are underway to penalize disruptive by canceling their educational admissions, degrees, passports, and identity cards, as well as blocking their SIM cards.

Monitoring of suspicious locations has already commenced, and geofencing of Afghan refugee camps is being carried out to mitigate potential threats of terrorism.

Bushra Bibi Mobilizes PTI Supporters

PTI founder Imran Khan has called for the protest in Islamabad, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, is actively involved in organizing efforts in Peshawar. In a recently circulated audio message, Bushra Bibi conveyed Khan's directives to party workers.

She instructed party leaders to ensure that public participation is visible in videos of protest caravans and emphasized the importance of involving international media. She also advised making alternative arrangements in anticipation of an internet shutdown and urged social media activists and YouTubers to share real-time footage.

Bushra Bibi underscored the importance of solidarity with the party's cause, stating:

She clarified that loyalty to the party requires avoiding arrests and protecting workers from detention while ensuring maximum turnout.

PTI Leaders Confirm Audio Message

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed the authenticity of Bushra Bibi's audio, noting that her address to the party workers was strategic and motivational.

CM Gandapur's Remarks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also weighed in, stating that PTI would not retreat until its demands were met . Speaking at the closing ceremony of a student sports competition, he encouraged youth to face challenges with resilience: