700 Youth, Including 375 Women, Trained In KP For Economic Revival Under Japan-UNDP Partnership

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad, November 21, 2024 - In a significant step toward economic empowerment and social cohesion, a vocational and technical skills training programme for youth from Kurram and Orakzai districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully concluded.



Supported by the of Japan , the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) , and the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) , the initiative trained 700 individuals , including 375 women , in market-driven skills to enhance livelihood opportunities.

The programme, spanning three months, offered training in a diverse range of skills, including cell phone repair, eco-friendly packaging, jewellery making, solar system installation, and motorcycle repair . Graduates were awarded certificates and customized toolkits to help them start small businesses or secure employment.

At the closing ceremony held in Islamabad, Mr. Rana Mashood , Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, lauded the initiative, emphasizing its focus on empowering women.“It is heartening to see 375 women equipped with practical skills through this programme. This effort reflects our commitment to advancing women's empowerment under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,” he remarked.

The event also featured a dialogue on “Climate Adaptation and Girls' Education,” involving youth participants. The discussion emphasized strategies for climate resilience and the critical role of girls' education in building sustainable communities.

Ms. Van Nguyen , Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the collaboration and highlighted the initiative's potential.“By empowering young women and men with income-generating skills, this project fosters gender-sensitive economic recovery and contributes to the region's long-term stability,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Mr. ITO Takeshi , Charge d' Affaires ad interim of Japan, underscored the importance of Japan's partnership with UNDP in creating inclusive economic opportunities.“By enabling women to engage in decision-making and economic activities, we aim to build stronger, more cohesive communities,” he stated, reaffirming Japan's commitment to the principle of “Leave No One Behind.”

This training is part of a broader USD 4.1 million project supported by the Government of Japan and UNDP. The initiative focuses on social cohesion, local governance, and livelihood creation in Kurram and Orakzai, benefiting over 200,000 people , with 50% women among the beneficiaries.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in creating opportunities for the youth of Kurram and Orakzai, fostering resilience, and promoting gender equality in the region.