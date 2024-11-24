'No Turning Back:' PTI To Defy Barriers, March On Islamabad Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has announced its decision to proceed with the march toward Islamabad tomorrow and stage a sit-in at D-Chowk, vowing to overcome all barriers. PTI's Central Information Secretary, Waqas Akram, affirmed the party's resolve , stating, "We will break through all obstacles to reach D-Chowk."

A meeting of the PTI leadership, chaired by Chairman Barrister Gohar, was held at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar. Attendees included Chief Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Arif Alvi, Shibli Faraz, and Sheikh Waqas Akram, among other prominent leaders.

During the meeting, the leadership finalized preparations for the November 24 protest and reaffirmed their determination to proceed with the march and sit-in, emphasizing, "This time, there will be no turning back."

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticized the federal and Punjab governments for allegedly attempting to block the protest by closing motorways and highways.



"The government's panic over our peaceful protest is evident. They are creating roadblocks and inconveniencing the public, which only highlights the success of our movement," he said. Gandapur assured protest would remain peaceful but warned that the party would not back down.

Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram reiterated that the constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest. "We will not surrender under any circumstances. On November 24, the entire nation will take to the streets. Convoys will set out for Islamabad, and the movement will continue until its objectives are achieved," he declared.

PTI's announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes confrontation, with the party determined to press forward with its plans. The leadership has called on supporters nationwide to join the march and demonstrate their resolve for change.



