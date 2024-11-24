Türkiye’s tourism sector rises 9.3 percent with 5.5 million foreign visitors in October

(MENAFN) In October, Türkiye experienced a significant rise in tourism, welcoming 5.5 million foreign visitors, a 9.3 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023, according to official data released on Friday. This growth reflects Türkiye's continued appeal as a global tourist destination, with the tourism sector showing robust recovery. The numbers indicate a positive trend, highlighting the country's strong performance in attracting international visitors despite global challenges.



Antalya, the renowned resort city on the Turkish Riviera, led the list of destinations, receiving nearly 2 million foreign visitors in October alone, making it the most popular city for tourists. This was followed by Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city by population, which hosted 1.7 million visitors in the same month. The Aegean province of Mugla also saw a notable influx of tourists, with 408,013 foreign visitors, contributing significantly to the overall tourism numbers for the month.



The breakdown of tourist origins shows that Germany was the largest source of foreign visitors, with 925,928 Germans traveling to Türkiye, marking a 7.6 percent year-on-year increase. Russia followed with 776,618 visitors, a 15.5 percent increase, while the UK contributed 530,568 visitors, showing a strong 20.2 percent growth. Iran and Bulgaria also saw significant increases, with Iranian visitors rising by 27.6 percent to 281,169 and Bulgarians contributing 277,169 visitors, a 4.2 percent increase compared to last year.



For the year-to-date period, Türkiye’s total number of foreign visitors from January to October reached 47.3 million, marking a 7 percent increase over the previous year. This ongoing growth in tourism is expected to contribute positively to Türkiye's economy, especially in the context of the recovery of global travel and the country’s efforts to strengthen its tourism infrastructure.

