AFFA Representative Attends Meeting Of UEFA Club Licensing Committee
11/24/2024 1:44:29 AM
Laman Ismayilova
The Director of the Club Licensing Department of the Association
of football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Elchin Mammadov, has
participated as a member in the meeting of the UEFA Club Licensing
Committee, Azernews reports.
The meeting was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon,
Switzerland. During the meeting, several issues were discussed by
the committee members.
These included the association of the solidarity payments
intended for clubs by UEFA with the licensing process starting this
season, a review of the work done regarding the licensing system
during the previous season, rules related to multi-club ownership
(the ownership of multiple clubs by a single entity or individual),
and a review of the published statistical report, among other
topics.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
