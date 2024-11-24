AFFA Representative Attends Meeting Of UEFA Club Licensing Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Director of the Club Licensing Department of the Association of Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Elchin Mammadov, has participated as a member in the meeting of the Club Licensing Committee, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. During the meeting, several issues were discussed by the committee members.

These included the association of the solidarity payments intended for clubs by UEFA with the licensing process starting this season, a review of the work done regarding the licensing system during the previous season, rules related to multi-club ownership (the ownership of multiple clubs by a single entity or individual), and a review of the published statistical report, among other topics.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.