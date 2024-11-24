Schoolchildren From Berlin Visit Azerbaijan Cultural Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany has organized an event at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin as part of the "35th Berlin Storytelling Days" festival, Azernews reports.

Around 100 students studying in Berlin and their teachers attended the event.

During the event, the Embassy's Second Secretary Gunay Isfandiyarova, provided detailed information about Azerbaijan to the guests and answered questions that interested the students. A short about Azerbaijan was also presented to the attendees.

Anna Povediç, project manager of the "Märchenland" organization, which organized the festival, spoke about the event and expressed gratitude for its high-level organization.

Following the speeches, Azerbaijani pianist Narmin Najafli performed the Azerbaijani folk tale "Ağ göyərçin" (White Dove) for the students, and a music quiz for children was organized.

At the end of the event, the young guests were presented with Azerbaijani sweets and souvenirs.

It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani Embassy has participated in the "Berlin Storytelling Days," considered the world's largest storytelling festival, for the second consecutive year.