Schoolchildren From Berlin Visit Azerbaijan Cultural Center
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany has organized an event at the
Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin as part of the "35th Berlin
Storytelling Days" festival, Azernews reports.
Around 100 students studying in Berlin and their teachers
attended the event.
During the event, the Embassy's Second Secretary Gunay
Isfandiyarova, provided detailed information about Azerbaijan to
the guests and answered questions that interested the students. A
short video about Azerbaijan was also presented to the
attendees.
Anna Povediç, project manager of the "Märchenland" organization,
which organized the festival, spoke about the event and expressed
gratitude for its high-level organization.
Following the speeches, Azerbaijani pianist Narmin Najafli
performed the Azerbaijani folk tale "Ağ göyərçin" (White Dove) for
the students, and a music quiz for children was organized.
At the end of the event, the young guests were presented with
Azerbaijani sweets and souvenirs.
It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani Embassy has participated
in the "Berlin Storytelling Days," considered the world's largest
storytelling festival, for the second consecutive year.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.