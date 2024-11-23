World Must Recognize Holodomor To Understand Motives Behind Russia's Current Aggression FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has urged all nations that have not yet done so to recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

He made this appeal on the social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"On the Day of Remembrance of the Holodomor Victims, we pay tribute to millions of Ukrainians that Stalin and his killed by hunger. The Kremlin tried to break the spine of our nation, eliminate entire generations. This horrible crime has no statute of limitations," Sybiha emphasized.

He noted that global awareness of the Holodomor is essential to understanding the true motives behind Russia's current aggression against Ukraine.

"I urge all countries that have not yet done so to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. We must remember. Memory is our strength," the Foreign Minister wrote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine underscored that both Stalin's totalitarian regime in the 20th century and Putin's criminal regime in the 21st century have resorted to genocidal acts. The Kremlin aims to provoke a global food crisis and famine, weaponizing the threat of starvation.

"Russia systematically and deliberately targets our port infrastructure. Between July and October this year, Russia carried out approximately 60 such attacks, resulting in damage or destruction to nearly 300 port infrastructure facilities and 22 civilian vessels. These actions bear all the hallmarks of genocidal policies," the MFA stated.

Despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to serve as a guarantor of food security for many countries and regions worldwide, the ministry added.

"No-one in any corner of the world should suffer from hunger. We Ukrainians understand this better than anyone and are ready to ensure it. Ukrainian grain is a cornerstone of global food security. Sovereign Ukraine guarantees comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," the statement emphasized.

The MFA reminded that 28 countries have recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against Ukrainians at the parliamentary level, and Ukraine continues diplomatic efforts to expand this recognition.

"It is crucial for everyone to understand: crimes left unpunished in the past have direct consequences today. The world must deliver a just assessment of Moscow's past crimes and a strong response to today's global Russian threats," the statement concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, this Saturday, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor. This day of remembrance is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November, based on presidential decrees from 1998 and 2007.

In the 20th century, Ukrainians endured three famines: 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and 1946-1947. The most devastating was the famine of 1932-1933, known as the Holodomor, a genocide perpetrated by Stalin's regime.