National Guard Fighters Repel Russian Assault In Donetsk Region
11/23/2024 7:11:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 17th Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard successfully repelled a Russian assault in the Donetsk region.
National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
During the attack, Russian forces deployed a tank, two multi-purpose light armored personnel carriers, and an infantry fighting vehicle.
Thanks to the National Guard's coordinated actions, the assault was detected early, allowing soldiers to strike with FPV drones.
Video: Official Telegram channel of National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko
"Artillery targeted the remnants of paratroopers, who abandoned their damaged armored vehicles," Pivnenko said.
Over the course of the day on the front line, National Guard forces destroyed two tanks, six armored vehicles, eight other vehicles, and three ammunition depots, while successfully repelling 14 assault attempts.
Photo credit: Ukraine's National Guard
