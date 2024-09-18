Azerbaijan's TCFO Project: Paving Way For New Digital Silk Road And Green Energy Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan, which is progressively enhancing its global
influence, is now prioritizing the implementation of "green energy"
initiatives and the export of "green energy" to international
markets within its energy policy. In a bold stride towards
cementing its position on the global stage, Azerbaijan is
channeling its energy towards a transformative vision: integrating
"green energy" initiatives with pioneering digital infrastructure.
A key component of this initiative is the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic
cable line project. As Azerbaijan leads the charge in marrying
green energy with digital innovation, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic
cable project marks a significant milestone in its quest to become
a central player in both realms.
During the meeting of Central Asian and German leaders in
Astana, the President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Jomart Tokayev,
discussed the project. President Tokayev mentioned that Germany
could participate in the construction of a fiber-optic
communication line through the Caspian Sea, a project being
undertaken by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
"Our country, along with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, is working
on a project to build a line for transmitting 'green energy'
through the Caspian Sea to European countries. We invite our German
partners to consider participating in this strategic project," he
said.
Economic and strategic benefits: How Germany's
participation could enhance regional connectivity and
growth
If Germany participates in the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic
communication line project, it could offer significant benefits for
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Here are some potential
advantages:
Stronger digital corridor: Germany's participation would
reinforce the Digital Silk Road, creating a robust digital corridor
between Europe and Asia, benefiting all participating countries
through enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities.
Economic growth: Increased investment, improved infrastructure,
and better connectivity would contribute to economic growth across
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Regional cooperation: Collaborative projects with Germany could
foster greater regional cooperation and integration, promoting
stability and development in Central Asia.
By leveraging Germany's technological expertise and investment,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan could significantly enhance
their digital infrastructure and economic prospects.
Project details: The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable
line's route, capacity, and timeline
The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line will create a digital
telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through
Azerbaijan, effectively establishing a new digital Silk Road. This
infrastructure will enable Asian countries to receive data traffic
and content via Azerbaijan, positioning the country as a regional
digital hub between Asia and Europe. President Ilham Aliyev has
emphasized the significance of the "Digital Silk Road" project,
praising the creation of fiber-optic infrastructure as a new area
of cooperation and stating that Azerbaijan is placing special
attention on this initiative.
In 2023, telecommunications operators AzerTelecom and
Kazakhtelecom signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for
the construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic
communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This communication line will be a key
component of the larger "Digital Silk Way" project, which aims to
create a new digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and
Asia.
The main route of the submarine line will extend from the Aktau
port in Kazakhstan to the Siyazan city in Azerbaijan, with a length
of over 340 kilometers. Additionally, a reserve channel about 330
kilometers long will be constructed from the Kurik port in
Kazakhstan to the village of Buzovna near Baku. The transmission
capacity of this new line, scheduled for completion in 2025, is
planned to be 400 terabits per second.
Regional integration: Azerbaijan's role in connecting
Europe and Asia through digital and green energy
infrastructure
The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line project was originally
proposed by AzerTelecom in 2018 as part of the "Azerbaijan Digital
Hub" program, which aims to transform Azerbaijan into a regional
digital center. This project includes both Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan
and Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan routes and seeks to enhance data
transmission between Azerbaijan and Central Asia via the Caspian
Sea. The realization of this project will also facilitate the
formation of the Digital Silk Way between Europe and Asia by laying
key cable lines capable of handling large data volumes.
On March 19, 2019, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan formalized their
collaboration with an interstate agreement to construct a major
fiber-optic cable line beneath the Caspian Sea. The groundbreaking
ceremony for this significant project was held in Aktau,
Kazakhstan, on November 19, 2019.
By 2023, AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom had intensified their
efforts on the project. The primary fiber-optic route will stretch
approximately 400 kilometers from Aktau port in Kazakhstan to
Siyazan in Azerbaijan. Additionally, a secondary route will connect
Kurik port in Kazakhstan to Buzovna near Baku. This cutting-edge
cable line will offer data transmission speeds of at least 4-6
terabits per second. The project, involving a total investment of
around $50.6 million, will be managed by AzerTelecom on the
Azerbaijani side and by Transtelecom and KazTransCom on the Kazakh
side.
Furthermore, the legal and intergovernmental agreements for the
extension of the fiber-optic line to Turkmenistan were finalized at
the 12th International Telecom and IT "Turkmantel 2019" exhibition
in Ashgabat on November 28, 2019. This segment will link Siyazan in
Azerbaijan with Turkmenbashı in Turkmenistan, enabling a seamless
transfer of internet traffic from Europe through Azerbaijan to
Turkmenistan, and extending connectivity to Uzbekistan,
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. This infrastructure will
establish Azerbaijan as a crucial hub for internet traffic bridging
Europe and South Asia.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's push towards green energy and
digital infrastructure is exemplified by the Trans-Caspian
fiber-optic cable project, which will create a new digital corridor
between Europe and Asia. This initiative, involving Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and potentially Germany, aims to enhance
connectivity, drive economic growth, and foster regional
cooperation. Slated for completion by 2025, the project underscores
Azerbaijan's growing role as a central digital hub and a key player
in the global green energy market.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108685917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.