Azerbaijan's TCFO Project: Paving Way For New Digital Silk Road And Green Energy Corridor

Azerbaijan, which is progressively enhancing its global influence, is now prioritizing the implementation of "green energy" initiatives and the export of "green energy" to international markets within its policy. In a bold stride towards cementing its position on the global stage, Azerbaijan is channeling its energy towards a transformative vision: integrating "green energy" initiatives with pioneering digital infrastructure. A key component of this initiative is the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line project. As Azerbaijan leads the charge in marrying green energy with digital innovation, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable project marks a significant milestone in its quest to become a central player in both realms.

During the meeting of Central Asian and German leaders in Astana, the President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the project. President Tokayev mentioned that Germany could participate in the construction of a fiber-optic communication line through the Caspian Sea, a project being undertaken by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

"Our country, along with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, is working on a project to build a line for transmitting 'green energy' through the Caspian Sea to European countries. We invite our German partners to consider participating in this strategic project," he said.

Economic and strategic benefits: How Germany's participation could enhance regional connectivity and growth

If Germany participates in the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line project, it could offer significant benefits for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Here are some potential advantages:

Stronger digital corridor: Germany's participation would reinforce the Digital Silk Road, creating a robust digital corridor between Europe and Asia, benefiting all participating countries through enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities.

Economic growth: Increased investment, improved infrastructure, and better connectivity would contribute to economic growth across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Regional cooperation: Collaborative projects with Germany could foster greater regional cooperation and integration, promoting stability and development in Central Asia.

By leveraging Germany's technological expertise and investment, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan could significantly enhance their digital infrastructure and economic prospects.

Project details: The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable line's route, capacity, and timeline

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line will create a digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, effectively establishing a new digital Silk Road. This infrastructure will enable Asian countries to receive data traffic and content via Azerbaijan, positioning the country as a regional digital hub between Asia and Europe. President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the significance of the "Digital Silk Road" project, praising the creation of fiber-optic infrastructure as a new area of cooperation and stating that Azerbaijan is placing special attention on this initiative.

In 2023, telecommunications operators AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for the construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This communication line will be a key component of the larger "Digital Silk Way" project, which aims to create a new digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.

The main route of the submarine line will extend from the Aktau port in Kazakhstan to the Siyazan city in Azerbaijan, with a length of over 340 kilometers. Additionally, a reserve channel about 330 kilometers long will be constructed from the Kurik port in Kazakhstan to the village of Buzovna near Baku. The transmission capacity of this new line, scheduled for completion in 2025, is planned to be 400 terabits per second.

Regional integration: Azerbaijan's role in connecting Europe and Asia through digital and green energy infrastructure

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line project was originally proposed by AzerTelecom in 2018 as part of the "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program, which aims to transform Azerbaijan into a regional digital center. This project includes both Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan routes and seeks to enhance data transmission between Azerbaijan and Central Asia via the Caspian Sea. The realization of this project will also facilitate the formation of the Digital Silk Way between Europe and Asia by laying key cable lines capable of handling large data volumes.

On March 19, 2019, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan formalized their collaboration with an interstate agreement to construct a major fiber-optic cable line beneath the Caspian Sea. The groundbreaking ceremony for this significant project was held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on November 19, 2019.

By 2023, AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom had intensified their efforts on the project. The primary fiber-optic route will stretch approximately 400 kilometers from Aktau port in Kazakhstan to Siyazan in Azerbaijan. Additionally, a secondary route will connect Kurik port in Kazakhstan to Buzovna near Baku. This cutting-edge cable line will offer data transmission speeds of at least 4-6 terabits per second. The project, involving a total investment of around $50.6 million, will be managed by AzerTelecom on the Azerbaijani side and by Transtelecom and KazTransCom on the Kazakh side.

Furthermore, the legal and intergovernmental agreements for the extension of the fiber-optic line to Turkmenistan were finalized at the 12th International Telecom and IT "Turkmantel 2019" exhibition in Ashgabat on November 28, 2019. This segment will link Siyazan in Azerbaijan with Turkmenbashı in Turkmenistan, enabling a seamless transfer of internet traffic from Europe through Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, and extending connectivity to Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. This infrastructure will establish Azerbaijan as a crucial hub for internet traffic bridging Europe and South Asia.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's push towards green energy and digital infrastructure is exemplified by the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable project, which will create a new digital corridor between Europe and Asia. This initiative, involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and potentially Germany, aims to enhance connectivity, drive economic growth, and foster regional cooperation. Slated for completion by 2025, the project underscores Azerbaijan's growing role as a central digital hub and a key player in the global green energy market.