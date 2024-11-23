Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria-Lebanon Border Crossing: Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Nov 24 (IANS) Israeli targeted the Jusiyah crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border, causing damage, reported.

Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, and there has been no official statement from Syrian authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Jusiyah area has been a site of tension due to its strategic location. It is known for the movements of Hezbollah members between Syria and Lebanon.

This attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel escalating strikes against what it perceives as Hezbollah's targets in Lebanon.

Earlier this week, at least 36 people were killed and 50 wounded in an Israeli attack that hit residential buildings in the Syrian city of Palmyra.

Since the Syrian war began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria targeting the army and Iran-backed groups.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that more than 3,650 people have been killed in Lebanon since October 2023, with most deaths recorded since September this year.