Turkey Commemorates Holodomor Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commemorative events honoring the of the Holodomor were held in Ankara, Istanbul, and other cities in Turkey where Ukrainian communities are present.

In Ankara, the gatherings took place in the Ukrainian Park, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In 1932-1933, the communist totalitarian committed the crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people. Today, the Ruschists, heirs of that regime, are again committing crimes against humanity and genocide on Ukrainian soil. Stalin in the 20th century and in the 21st century resorted to genocide because other methods of subjugating the Ukrainian people failed," said Oleksii Chernyshev, Counselor-Envoy of the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey.

Chernyshev emphasized that amidst ongoing Russian aggression, remembering the Holodomor serves as a powerful factor in mobilizing Ukrainians and the global community against acts of aggression.

Attendees observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of Holodomor victims and those affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine. Candles were also lit in their memory.

"We bow our heads to honor the victims of the Holodomor, but we also raise our voices so that the world knows and never forgets this tragedy. Only memory and unity can ensure that such atrocities are never repeated," said Irina Ambarkutukoglu, head of the Ukrainian Union in Ankara.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar diasporas, Ukrainian diplomats, and Turkish citizens.

On Saturday, November 23, Ukraine and the international community commemorate the victims of the Holodomor.

In the 20th century, Ukrainians endured three famines: in 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and 1946-1947. The famine of 1932-1933, the most extensive, is widely recognized as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people carried out by the Stalinist regime.